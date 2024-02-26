The Supreme Court on Monday evening issued a number of conditional orders regarding the petitions filed against the State's failure to enlist haredim into the IDF after the Draft Law expired.

The judges declared that the State must explain why it does not cancel the government's decision preventing enforcement of the enlistment of haredi yeshiva students, in light of the fact that the Draft Law expired, and also clarify why these individuals deserve financial support.

The court issued an interim order preventing, starting Monday, the reduction of the term of service or any other relevant term, regarding the matter of enlisting haredim and yeshiva students.

It is estimated that the decision is intended to signal that the Supreme Court is weighing intervening in the matter.

Earlier on Monday, justices Uzi Fogelman, Noam Solberg, and Yitzhak Amit discussed the petitions.

Attorney Eliad Shraga from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel said, "There are citizens who have only rights - they do not need to work, they do not need to study. ... They only enjoy the countless coalition funds. This is an issue that we have been discussing here for 25 years already, and the State comes and tells stories."

Attorney Avi Milikovsky, who is representing the State, said, "The diplomatic echelon is preparing for the question of how to instruct the draft authorities, beginning in June, as the lawmakers have not managed to legislate a new legal arrangement. The State thought that if it declares that it intends to legislate a new arrangement on the matter of enlisting yeshiva students, and set a time frame for up to the end of March, then in the short interim, the yeshiva students will not be drafted."

He added that this position was based on two considerations. One of these is that from the IDF's perspective, enlisting the haredim requires an enormous investment of resources, something which is meaningless while the diplomatic echelon has declared that it intends to legislate a new law.

Solberg noted, "In reality, what has happened is that the Defense Minister has ordered the delay of the enlistment of a large group, namely, the haredim."