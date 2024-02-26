Defense Minister Yoav Galant met today (Monday) in the Kirya with families of the hostages who are being held captive in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terrorist organization.

The minister explained to the families about the various efforts being made to return them, chief among them the political effort to promote a deal that would allow the return of the hostages.

“We are working around the clock to push forward a framework that will allow the return of the hostages. As part of the talks, we are working to maintain pressure on Hamas. The position of the security establishment will be clear: the full return of the residents of the northern Gaza Strip will only take place after the return of all the hostages," Gallant said.

“The statement that I have repeated from day one, according to which we have no moral right to stop the fighting as long as we have a single hostage in Gaza, has not changed and will not change. Even if we reach a framework that requires a temporary pause in the fighting, we will return to fighting to eliminate the Hamas organization and to return all the hostages," he added.