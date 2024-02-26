British Jewish banker Jacob Rothschild, who held senior positions in the Jewish banking community and is thought to be one of the most generous donors to Israel, passed away in Britain today at the age of 87.

His family stated that he was “A towering presence in many peoples' lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.”

He is known as a philanthropist who donated extensively to Jewish institutions in Israel and throughout the world.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog eulogized him: “Lord Rothschild built the impressive Supreme Court building and the new and beautiful National Library, which he was unfortunately never to see. His donations in Britain, Israel, and the world had great importance and influence. As sad as we are to see him depart, especially in this period, his generosity and wisdom will be remembered with love and appreciation.”

Lord Rothschild was born in 1936. Following his studies at Oxford university, he began working in the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons. After that, he began establishing investment funds that supported many businesses, including startup and high-tech businesses throughout the world. He is considered an enthusiastic patron of the arts, between 1985 and 1991 was one of the trustees of the British National Gallery. Between 1989 and 2018, he was chairman of the Yad Hanadiv organization, his family's non-profit organization in Israel.