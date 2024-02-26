Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan reacted this evening (Monday) to the statement of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Human Rights Council in Geneva that "the Security Council has failed in dealing with Gaza."

"The Security Council did fail in dealing with the war in Gaza, but contrary to the Secretary-General's distorted claim, it failed by not condemning the massacre committed by Hamas and not uniting to support Israel, the attacked party, in our war to eradicate Hamas terrorism and prevent further atrocities. Unfortunately, the Secretary-General sees the flaws in others, but he is blind to his own failings and failures," Erdan said.

He added that "the Secretary-General, who expressed understanding for the 7/10 massacre and devotes his efforts only to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, bears the main responsibility for the fact that the UN agencies that operate under him have become terrorist auxiliaries and some of them, such as UNRWA, has become an actual terrorist organization."

"Unfortunately for all of us, the Secretary-General sees the UN's role solely as helping the terror-supporting population in Gaza and does not at all understand the UN's role in fighting terrorism and preventing the murder of innocents around the world and in Israel. Instead of criticizing others, the UN Secretary-General should draw the right conclusions and resign today," Erdan concluded.