The Cabinet has approved a decision to provide a response for the survivors of the festivals attacked by Hamas on October 7th.

The proposed plan will provide a network care and support for the survivors, as well as creating a clear government authority for them to contact.

20 million shekels have been allotted for the plan on top of the existing solutions.

This includes emotional treatments, psychological treatments, solutions for memorials and cultures, ensuring that the victims receive everything to which they are legally entitled, employment help, and creating communal centers for meeting and work opportunities.