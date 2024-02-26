CLICK HERE TO DONATE

In the wake of a near-fatal encounter in Gaza that saw Yonatan Ben Chamu narrowly escape death, a new mission has emerged from the rubble. After an RPG struck his D9 bulldozer, Yonatan made a life-saving leap, a decision that led him not only to physical recovery at Sheba Hospital but also to a profound spiritual awakening.

Yonatan and his fellow soldiers, previously distant from Torah and Mitzvot, have found a new calling. They've embraced the mitzvah of Loshon HaRa Lo Medaber Elai (Avoiding Negative Speech), a principle they credit with transforming their lives and strengthening their bonds. This commitment has sparked a movement within the IDF, aiming to shield the nation through the power of positive speech and unity.

The organization behind this transformation, Loshon HaRa Lo Medaber Elai, has been instrumental in promoting Shmiras Halashon (Guarding One's Tongue) among the Israel Defense Forces. Through educational sessions, barbeques, and community events, they've reached hundreds of soldiers, offering both physical and spiritual support.

Yonatan believes his survival was for a pivotal reason: to spread love, Ahavat Yisrael (love of Israel), and to encourage the observance of mitzvot until the coming of Moshiach (the Messiah). With a passionate plea, he invites the public to join this mission by contributing to the cause. Donations will fund learning programs, healing gatherings, and the distribution of educational materials, each step forward a testament to the power of unity and faith.

As Yonatan puts it, "RAK BYACHAD NINATZEACH" (Only Together Will We Triumph), a motto that embodies the spirit of this life-changing campaign.

