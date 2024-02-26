Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli met this morning (Sunday) and agreed to cooperate with the aim of formulating a joint strategy to combat antisemitism and delegitimization against Israel.

Ministers Katz and Chikli agreed on promoting a joint government initiative between their ministries in order to strengthen the international standing of the State of Israel and better present a defense of its actions.

In addition, the ministers agreed on the formation of various campaigns against entities, bodies, and individuals that perpetrate antisemitism, and dedicated campaigns to strengthen the position of the State of Israel, among other things, by deepening support for civil society organizations.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "We are in the midst of a war for our lives and we are on the side of justice. We as a country have a responsibility to fight for the good name of our people. We aim to work hard in cooperation with the amazing people who have been fighting for Israel [internationally] since October 7."

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said, "The time has come to move from defense to offense, and to ensure that the perpetrators of antisemitism are identified and dealt with."