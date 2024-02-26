An indictment has been filed against an Arab couple who stabbed a 12-year-old Jewish girl who they lured into their home.

The defendants, Shadi Abu Mayala, a 25-year-old resident of Jerusalem, and Manar Zayed, a 19-year-old resident of Lod, were charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping for the purpose of aggravated assault.

During her interrogation, Zeid testified that her partner is a Hamas supporter and a Jew-hater "who was interested in murdering a Jewish girl, and therefore enticed the complainant to come to the apartment in Haifa."

Abu Mayala confirmed the initial meeting with the minor and the conversations in which he convinced her and enticed her to come to the apartment in Haifa. He claimed that upon the child's arrival at the apartment, he was surprised to find out that his partner was jealous of the girl and stabbed her. He added that all he did was try to shut the girl's mouth so that she wouldn't scream and the neighbors wouldn't hear.

According to the indictment, Abu Mayala met the girl while riding the bus and offered her to be his new partner. He claimed to have assets and money and promised her gifts and a new phone. He also suggested that she visit him at his home and play various games. The minor refused his offers and before they parted in Jerusalem, the minor agreed to give the defendant her phone number. The defendant and the minor corresponded and talked on the phone, and he begged her to visit his apartment in Haifa and promised her gifts.

On a Saturday about a month ago, when the minor was staying at her home in Netivot, the defendant had many phone calls with her, in which he tricked her into leaving her home and coming to the apartment in Haifa, without telling her that he lived there with his partner, claiming to her that they would spend time together.

The minor was convinced after telling her parents that she was staying at her friend's house in Jerusalem, she acted in accordance with the defendant's instructions, who directed her how to get to the apartment.

As part of the plan, Zayed hid in the bathroom holding a knife. Abu Mayala immediately approached the minor and grabbed her tightly from behind, gagging her and strangling her, and at the same time Zayed approached the minor and stood in front of her with the knife drawn in her hand, and began stabbing her repeatedly in various parts of her body, including her stomach, thigh, groin area and foot.

At one point, Zayed removed the minor's shoes and proceeded to stab her bare foot. The two defendants did all this together with the aim of inflicting a disability or disfigurement on the minor or causing her serious injury.

The minor struggled against the two, kicking, crying and shouting loudly, and begging for her life, after a few minutes, at the end of the struggle, she fell to the floor bleeding from her wounds and screaming. The accused then let her go.

The couple left the apartment, leaving the minor bleeding profusely and screaming in pain. After the defendants left, the minor managed to get to the apartment door, lock it from the inside, and call the police.

The defendants immediately fled the apartment and Haifa, and were arrested by the police in Jerusalem, not for the stabbing, but because they were smoking in a prohibited place. The minor suffered bruises and cuts and was hospitalized and underwent surgery.