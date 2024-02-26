דבריה שלומית קלמנזון ערוץ כנסת

Bereaved families from the Heroism Forum came on Monday to the Knesset Committee to demand that MKs authorize the continuation of fighting.

Among those at the Knesset was Shlomit Kalmanson, widow of Elhanan, who went on October 7th to help the residents of Be’eri, and was killed there in battle.

Kalmanson spoke to the committee and also mentioned the deal for the release of the hostages. She told the members of Knesset that she is also speaking on behalf of those who were murdered after the Schalit deal, and called them not to reach an agreement out of weakness.

"October 7 was not a one-off event," said Kalmanson, claiming that, "October 7th was part of the sequence of fighting that we have been experiencing for 150 years. Hamas wants to destroy the Jewish People. Hamas does not want us to be in the Land of Israel. To that end, Hamas infiltrated the country, murdered, raped, attacked and kidnapped our beloved family and friends. 143 days that 134 women, men, grandfathers, grandmothers, children and babies are in captivity, without proper humanitarian conditions and without us knowing what is happening to them."

She later added, "I came here today as part of the Heroism Forum to call on you to continue fighting. The fighting must continue until Hamas has been defeated. This is how we will bring the hostages home safely. Only by using our strength. I am also sitting here on behalf of those murdered from the Schalit deal. Our uncle, Michi Mark was murdered seven and a half years ago by a terrorist released from by the Shalit deal. My husband, Elhanan, was murdered on October 8th by a terrorist released by the Schalit deal."

"You who sit in the Knesset, you have power, we gave you the power, use it. Fight so that our children will have a strong country, a solid country. A country whose enemies know that it has courage. Elhanan left home out of love for all Jews, out of unity, with a clear understanding that we must all take action. He was ready to give his life for our dear nation and beloved country."

"I am calling on you, members of Knesset, to take action. No more rounds of fighting, no more agreements out of weakness with our enemies. We are a strong nation, a nation that knows we have no other country. We trust you to lead the country responsibly."