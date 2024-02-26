President Isaac Herzog today (Monday) met with families of the Israeli hostages who are held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"This morning we met with families of hostages for another update meeting and an in-depth, moving, and supportive conversation," Herzog said following the meeting.

"We embrace the families and support them on a personal and national level. The mitzvah (commandment) of redeeming captives is the greatest of all commandments."

Yesterday, President Herzog commented on the negotiations to secure a hostage release deal during the the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News Jerusalem Conference.

“I don't think that there is any disagreement about what the price for each should be. I think that we need to put such conversations outside of politics. There is no commandment greater than redemption of captives, though not at any price. No one is setting prices for the Cabinet. The matter will be decided there. I think that we need to give a chance for pressures that will increase the likelihood of prisoner exchange agreement being negotiated quickly so as to retrieve the citizens who were kidnapped and are being held in captivity,” Herzog said.