הפגנה מחוץ לבית משפט ערוץ 7

Hundreds of protesters arrived at the Supreme Court on Monday morning to demonstrate in favor of drafting haredim into the IDF.

The protesters walked with stretchers from a number of locations in Jerusalem, including from the Chords Bridge and from the home of Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, where they set up a "Tzav 8" (emergency draft) display.

צעדת האלונקות אחים לנשק

Three protesters from "Brothers in Arms" walked under the stretcher, leaving the fourth corner empty in protest of the haredi community's perceived refusal to share the burden.

Opposite these was a group of haredim who came to protest against the forced draft of their community. The haredi protesters held signs which read, "I will not join the army of Torah destruction."

הפגנת חרדים מחוץ לבית המשפט ערוץ 7

One haredi protester, Rabbi Yehuda Hen, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "I am telling you: Shot me. It'll be easier for you than taking me to the army - I am not willing. A mother whose son is in the army cannot sleep at night, for fear that he will be corrupted there."

המפגין החרדי נגד גיוס חרדים ערוץ 7

MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) praised the protesters, saying, "I praise the thousands of Israelis who came to Jerusalem this morning to protest in favor of strengthening the IDF and sharing the burden. Together we will win - and only together will we enlist."

הפגנת חרדים מחוץ לבית המשפט צילום: ערוץ 7