Due to the Gaza War, singer Eden Hason announced that part of the income from his US tour would be donated to compensation for war damages, and also invited Mordechai Shenvald to join him on stage. Shenvald, an armored reservist, who was injured by an anti-tank missile during the fighting in Gaza and broke 11 ribs, and the son of Rabbi Elazar Shenvald, head of the Hesder Yeshiva in Modi'in.

Watch the two move an entire hall while on stage.

עדן חסון מזמין את מרדכי לבמה עופר מנחם תקשורת ויחסי ציבור

The two struck up a friendship when, about two months ago, Eden Hason visited Sheba Hospital and met Shenvald, who got up to play with him. The next day, in a video clip broadcast on the 'The Next Star' program, Eden surprised Mordechay and invited him to join him on his US concert tour, which, as mentioned, opened yesterday.

עדן ומרדכי עופר מנחם תקשורת ויחסי ציבור

The two are planning to continue, together with dozens of Hason's musicians and staff, for two more performances in Miami and New York.