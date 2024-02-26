An IAF UAV operating in Lebanese airspace was shot down by the Hezbollah terror group, which fired a missile towards it.

Earlier on Monday, sirens sounded in the Jezreel Valley after a David's Sling interceptor missile was fired towards a suspicious object. The target was identified in Lebanon as it made its way to the Galilee, and was shot down. A video clip from Kfar Tavor shows parts of the interceptor missile which fell near the town's synagogue.

On Monday morning, the "David’s Sling" aerial defense system intercepted a surface-to-air missile that was fired toward an Israeli Air Force UAV operating in Lebanon.

Following the launch of the interceptor, sirens were sounded in the area of Alon Tavor in northern Israel.

No injuries were reported.

A short while later, an additional missile launch toward the UAV was identified and the UAV fell inside Lebanese territory.

"The IDF will continue operating to defend the State of Israel from the threat of Hezbollah terrorist organization, including in aerial operations above Lebanese territory," an IDF source said.