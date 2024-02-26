On Monday, February 26th at 11:00 AM CET (12:00 PM Israel Time), Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yonatan's body was kidnapped by a UNRWA social worker, will address the "Future Beyond UNRWA" summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

This summit comes one month after revelations that at least 12 UNRWA employees took part in the atrocities of October 7th, and more than 1,200 UNRWA staff belong to Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

On Sunday, UNWATCH launched an online petition calling for the replacement of UNRWA, and within a day, the petition has already garnered over 100,000 signatures,

The live stream of Ayelet Samerano's speech and the entire summit can be viewed here: