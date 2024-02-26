* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

“Shavua tov Sivan, Here is a picture that tells the story of Israel today: We are Yaheli and Tsud Bedichi from Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. The day after Simchat Torah we quickly left home with our five children. All we brought with us was in the two red suitcases in the picture. That was it.

"Everything else in the picture we received from the community in Kfar Haroeh — in addition to contributions from throughout Israel and the world — where we lived for the past four months.

"It’s important to note that what you see in the picture is only half of what we have received.

"But this story is not over. As you can see in the picture, taken just before last Shabbat, everything was packed in our suitcases and black plastic bags since we were about to move into an apartment in the community of Hibat Zion, located just north of Kfar Haroeh between Netanya and Hadera. We received a message from our new community that they know it’s a challenge to move into a new apartment before Shabbat. In order to make it easy on us, they cooked all of our Shabbat meals.

Everyone Is invited to think about a title for this picture.