The air raid siren system in northern Israel will undergo testing on Monday, an IDF spokesman said.

The IDF regularly conducts testing on air raid sirens systems throughout Israel.

During a test, the siren is sounded on a flat note, differentiating it from real-time alerts.

The testing will take place Monday morning at 10:05 a.m. in Kibbutz Ami'ad, and at 2:05 p.m. in Kibbutz Hulata.

If a siren is activated during this test, the siren will rise and fall, and at the same time an alert will be activated on the Home Front application and through other channels.