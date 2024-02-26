The IDF is considering founding a haredi yeshiva at a relatively safe border crossing - possibly on the Israel-Jordan border, Yediot Aharonot reported Monday morning.

The yeshiva would allow haredi soldiers to maintain their religious lifestyle while at the same time serving in the IDF

According to the report, the purpose of the initiative is to allow haredi soldiers to perform security tasks while at the same time continuing regular Torah study.

The report also said that the IAF has advanced a project to set up a command center where those serving in technical and administrative jobs can serve, with the goal of ensuring the usability of aircraft parked at a protected space at the Ramat David base. The command center would be staffed only by haredi soldiers. In this case, various adaptations have been made, but no organized Torah solution, such as a yeshiva, was founded.

The IAF is also advancing a program to place haredi soldiers in various defensive tasks at IAF bases, in a dedicated program which will allow them to serve without the presence of women and with unique adaptations.

A senior officer told Yediot Aharonot that, "In order to bring 'masses' of haredim, we will need flexibility on the part of the army and Israeli society on the matter of women's integration. If we keep banging heads against the wall, it simply will not happen."