Forecasters expect the coming week to be warm, with clear or partly cloudy skies, but rainfall is expected throughout the country mid-week.

Monday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching just above seasonal average.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. Local rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. In the Negev, there may be local rainfall and there is a chance of flooding in the eastern streams. The rain will cease during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures. In northern Israel, harsh eastern winds will blow.

Thursday will be clear and dry. Strong eastern winds will blow in northern Israel and in the mountains. The winds in northern Israel may reach up to 75 kilometers per hour.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures. In northern Israel and in the mountains, strong eastern winds will blow, with gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour in northern Israel.