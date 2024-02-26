Nitzan Horowitz
Nitzan HorowitzYonatan Sindel/Flash 90

Former Meretz chairman and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Sunday that he will return to politics at the head of a new party in the next election.

"It's hard for me that I don't have an impact," Horowitz said in an interview for the podcast of former journalist Nadav Perry. "I loved being the Minister of Health, I would happily go back, that's for sure, to manage the system."

Horowitz revealed that he will run for the Knesset with a new party, saying, "I hope there will be one party, not Meretz and not Labor, but one new party." He opined that both parties are no longer relevant.

Related articles:

"We will certainly go with Gantz and Lapid, we will go with anyone who is willing to preserve democracy and behave in a statesmanlike manner," he stated.