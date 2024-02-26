A soldier from the Paratroopers Brigade and a soldier from the Yahalom unit were seriously injured on Sunday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday morning.

In addition, two soldiers from the 601st Battalion were seriously injured on Sunday in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Also, a combat officer from the Paratroopers Brigade was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

On Sunday, Staff sergeant Ido Eli Zrihen from Jerusalem, who served in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in Gaza, was laid to rest.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication that Staff sergeant Nerya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Like Zrihen, Belete also served in the Givati Brigade.