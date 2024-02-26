Fire officials and police in Washington, D.C. responded to an active-duty airman who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy on Sunday afternoon, Fox News reported.

DC Fire and EMS said it responded to a call about a person on fire outside the Israeli embassy just before 1:00 p.m. local time.

Officials arrived to find the fire extinguished by members of the US Secret Service, which said its uniformed division responded to the scene for an individual who was experiencing a possible medical or mental health emergency.

The New York Post reported that a video live streamed on Twitch appeared to show the Air Force member in uniform standing in front of the embassy gate and identifying himself as a member of the US Air Force.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide [in Gaza]. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” the man apparently said before setting himself alight and repeatedly shouting “Free Palestine!”, according to the report.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"I can confirm an active-duty airman was involved in today's incident," US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told Fox News Digital.

The Israeli embassy said the man is unknown and that no embassy staff were injured.