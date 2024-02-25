Captain Yigal Dilmoni (res.) has been serving in the Paratroopers Corp in Khan Yunis for the past four months.

He told Kan News how Hamas abuses Gaza civilians, as he experienced during his service in Gaza.

“One night we saw someone walking around a sterile area. A soldier went out and saw a barefoot 4-year-old girl walking there. Her feet were injured. Our doctor treated her and bandaged her feet. We gave her food,” he said.

He added, “In the morning we saw a shaft nearby and realized that Hamas probably pulled her out of the shaft to check our alertness. They sacrificed her.”