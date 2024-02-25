Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, leader of the Al-Nujaba militia, says that the Iraqi resistance organizations will continue the mission of liberating Iraq and attacking Zionist positions.

The Al-Nujaba Militia, a member of "Al-Hashad al-Shaabi," a militia umbrella organization that unites about 40 Shia militias, operates under the auspices of Iran and is also supported by Hezbollah.

"We will never abandon Palestine," Al-Kaabi said, noting that the campaign with the US is "open" and that it, the occupying country, will regret every drop of blood it sheds in Iraq.

According to him, "Those who believe that the occupier will be willing to withdraw from Iraq through negotiations are delusional, since nothing is effective against him other than the logic of force and weapons."

Al-Kaabi clarified that "The current quiet in the Islamic struggle in Iraq is a temporary tactic for the preparation and redeployment (of the forces)."

In this regard, he added that the purpose of the redeployment is to protect the forces of the popular al-Hashad al-Shaabi militia from US attacks.

"There is a high level of coordination between the pivotal points (of conflict), and every period of calm in one area and ignition of another area is a fundamental and coordinated strategy with a (defined) goal," said Al-Kaabi, emphasizing that the Iraqi forces will continue to support Gaza and strive to remove the "occupier" from the country.