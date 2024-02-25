Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requesting clarification as to why the National Security Council (NSC) has opposed MK Yulia Malinovsky's bill to declare UNRWA a terrorist organization.

"We have discovered that the terrorist organization UNRWA, its employees and operatives took an active part in the October 7th massacre. During the war the world discovered that UNRWA actively assisted Hamas, both in technological infrastructure and in providing shelter in the territories where it operated," Goldknopf wrote to Netanyahu.

"As the chairman of the Israel Land’s Authority (ILA), I requested that the CEO of the ILA initiate a process of evacuating the terrorist organization UNWRA from Israel’s land."

Goldknopf added, "About two weeks ago MK Boaz Bismuth submitted a bill to be promoted to the Ministerial Committee on Legislative Matters to officially declare UNRWA a terrorist organization, and unfortunately the National Security Council, which is subordinate to the Prime Minister, requested a postponement and opposed it. At the committee meeting this morning, we were again asked to approve a similar proposal, and to our amazement, the NSC again objected and asked for a postponement."

"In light of the fact that the State of Israel holds undisputable evidence of UNRWA’s participation in the massacre, in holding the hostages in captivity, and in providing infrastructure to the terrorist organization Hamas, it seems that there is no justification for further postponement. I ask for your intervention in order to promote the legislative process," concluded Goldknopf.