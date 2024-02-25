Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to CBS News Sunday on an IDF military action in Rafah.

Netanyahu said that the IDF was heading into Rafah, and plans for this operation would be approved Sunday, as well as the evacuation of the civil population from the city, to achieve total victory over Hamas.

Netanyahu added that the government got support of 99 members of Knesset for his proposal against international dictations for a Palestinian state.

“This is a precedent,” said Netanyahu. “We will win this war and we will not stop until we achieve victory.”

He added that if Hamas agrees to a reasonable deal, then the Rafah operation will be delayed somewhat, but will still happen.

"If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway," he told CBS.