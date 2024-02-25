תקיפת חוליית מחבלים מהאוויר בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Over the past hours, launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Margaliot, Har Dov, Kiryat Shemona, Manara, and Malkia in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire.

An aircraft identified a terrorist cell exiting a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Blida. IDF fighter jets struck the terrorist cell and two additional military compounds in the area.

On Saturday, the IDF struck a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

"Earlier today, an IDF aircraft identified a terrorist cell entering a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Matmoura," the IDF confirmed. "A short while after, IDF fighter jets struck the weapons storage facility where the terrorists were located."

"Following the strike, secondary explosions occurred, indicating that large quantities of weapons were stored there."