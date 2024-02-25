Rabbi Benny Kalmanson choked with tears as he called out the name of his new great-grandson Elhanan Or Ami, who was named after his son who was killed in Gaza.

The father of the newborn fought on October 7th alongside Rabbi Kalmanson’s son Elhanan z”l who fell in battle with Hamas terrorists.

After his son was killed Rabbi Kalmanson, the head of the Otniel Yeshiva, tearfully told his students that his oldest son, Elhanan, was killed in combat in the Gaza envelope.

He concluded his message saying: "May the people of Israel be strengthened and defeat our enemies and fight the war of G-d against all those who stand against us. To the soldiers among you: be strong, and we will be strengthened for our nation, for our land, and for the cities of our L-rd."