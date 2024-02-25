The IDF on Sunday announced the murder of Sergeant Oz Daniel (19).

"We share in the profound grief of the Daniel family," the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters said.

"Oz Daniel loved life, loved people, and had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile. Surrounded by many friends, he was the one who always made everyone laugh. Full of empathy, his friends say it was impossible to ignore what an upstanding person he was."

The Forum added, "A gifted guitar player, Oz believed in the power of music to change the world. He idolized the band Guns N' Roses."

Daniel was the son of Meirav and Amir, and the twin brother of Hadar.

He served on the Gaza border and was kidnapped during the Black Saturday along with his tank crew.

Oz's body is still held captive by Hamas.

His funeral will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 2:00 PM at the military cemetery in Kfar Saba.