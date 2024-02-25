The official spokesman for Hamas, Jihad Taha, denied reports that Hamas had discussed the issue of creating a technocratic government for the "Palestinian people" in the near future.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports that Taha claimed that the primary focus for Hamas at the moment is stopping Israeli aggression.

“The efforts continue, and we hope that we will achieve our desired results. The first of these is a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as well as allowing the displaced to return home,” Taha stated.

He further declared that the negotiations and coordination between Palestinian Arab organizations are underway, but there have not yet been any deliberations about the creation of a new "Palestinian government."

Another Hamas official was quoted as saying that the organization clarified to all other parties that it has no objection to a "national unity" government, and would actually prefer such a government on the condition that it be encompassing, operate in accord with a proposed outline, and that there be a mechanism for assessing its operations.