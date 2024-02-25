The Eiffel Tower has reopened for tourism after being closed down since Monday of last week.

The tower was closed due to differences of opinion between the workers and the management as to how the site would be operated.

The company that runs the ticket service for the tower reported that all customers who purchase tickets for the period during which the site was closed would be refunded.

They added thatthere would be a total of approximately 100,000 such refunds issued.

The workers union had only intended to close down the tower for 5 days, but difficulties during negotiations caused the closer to the extended.

The two sides agreed that 380M euros would be added to the maintenance budget for the toweruntil at least 2031.