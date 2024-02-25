היערכות המשטרה במעברים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Police have prepared additional forces this morning to clear protesters from border crossings used to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The decision to have the police join the IDF in clearing the way comes as part of the reaction to criticism for its failing to have done so thus far.

The additional forces include Border Police and national-level units, along with the Israel Police Southern District. Large numbers of officers have been prepared to secure the route for the aid trucks, including the border crossings, the roads leading to them, and nearby undeveloped areas. All of these have been declared closed military zones, and entering them is forbidden to civilians by order of an IDF eneral.

The police have noted that the areas of the border crossing are exposed to sniping and missile attacks, and it is dangerous for people to remain in the area. The Home Front Command orders for the border crossing areas and the nearby towns allow for just fifteen seconds from the first alert of an impending missile strike to reach a bomb shelter.

“Police and IDF forces are prepared around the border crossings to enforce the closed military zone order and allow humanitarian supplies to reach Gaza smoothly, in order to fulfill the assignment given to them, while maintaining security and the public order. We ask in every possible way that the public obey instructions of police and idea forces in the field and in these sensitive times, that every person taking part in the protests show responsibility and refrain from violations of the law and public order,” the police stated.