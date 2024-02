מרגש: אלפי יהודים שרו 'עם ישראל חי' בטיימסקוור Cteen Israel

Thousands of young Jews from all over the world gathered in Times Square in New York City last night (Saturday) at a Chabad youth movement event.

The youths shang 'Am Yisrael Chai,' a song which means 'The People of Israel Live,' and chanted 'Bring them home,' a reference to the hostages who continue to be held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.