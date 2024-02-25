Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak shared his plan for how to force the current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to resign.

In an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) this morning (Sunday), Barak "We need 30 thousand citizens to encircle the Knesset in tents for three weeks, day and night. When the state is shut down - Netanyahu will realize that his time is up and that there is no trust in him."

He also noted that ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot should remain in the war cabinet, "I have come to the conclusion, they should definitely remain in the war cabinet," in order to counter the initiatives of more right-wing ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Barak accused Netanyahu of putting the restoration of his image as a leader who is strong on security ahead of the lives of the Israeli hostages in Gaza in resisting a deal with Hamas to free the hostages.

“It’s more important to Netanyahu to look strong than to get a deal; he’s willing to risk the hostages’ lives," he said.