Deputy Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Nabil Abu Rudeineh on Saturday called for the formation of a united Arab and Islamic position in order to pressure the US administration to force Israel to stop its "aggression and massacres" in the Gaza Strip, Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.

In a speech he delivered in Istanbul at a meeting of Ministers of Information of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Abu Rudeineh stressed the PA’s opposition to the deportation of the residents of the Gaza Strip by warning against the consequences of a possible operation by the IDF in Rafah, the purpose of which is to expel the local residents.

"Gaza will never be but a part of the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and any other plan will fail," he stated.

Abu Rudeineh expressed opposition to any Israeli plan that seeks to separate the Gaza Strip from Judea and Samaria or to take control of any part of the Gaza Strip, which he says is under the responsibility and management of the “State of Palestine”.

"The cessation of Israeli aggression, the acceptance of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations by a decision of the Security Council, the establishment of an independent State of Palestine within the borders of June 1967 and its capital East Jerusalem, are the true preface to the realization of security and stability for all," said Abu Rudeineh.

He further stated that the PLO is the most prominent title of the fight of the Palestinian people and is the Palestinian home open to all, and the only legitimate representative of the entire Palestinian people in all their locations. With these words, Abu Rudeineh hinted at the efforts of PLO and PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas to integrate Hamas and Islamic Jihad into the PLO.