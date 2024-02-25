The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Sunday morning cleared for publication the name of a fallen IDF soldier whose family has been notified:

Staff sergeant Nerya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Belete served in the Givati Brigade.

In addition, an officer and two soldiers from the Givati Brigade were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The officer and the two soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, their families were notified.

On Saturday night, the IDF announced that Major Eyal Shuminov, 24, from Karmiel, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Following his death, Shuminov was promoted from the rank of captain to the rank of major.