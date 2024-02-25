Tzachi Hanegbi, head of Israel's National Security Council, spoke to Israel's "Meet the Press" program about the proposed agreement to release the hostages held by terrorists in Gaza.

"Our position is that in no way, shape, or form should the proposal be interpreted as an end of the war," Hanegbi said. He added that Israel's demands include the release of all the hostages, immediate release of the women, and not ending the war after the deal is concluded.

Regarding a military operation in Rafah, Hanegbi said, "We are certain that the army will receive approval from the diplomatic echelon to operate in Rafah. We will destroy all of Hamas' battalions, those that are now standing solid in Rafah and in every other place."

Earlier on Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "At the beginning of the week, I will gather the Cabinet to approve the plans for operational action in Rafah, including evacuating the civilian population from there."

Netanyahu stressed that, "Only the integration of military pressure and firm negotiations will bring about a release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the achievement of all of the goals of the war."