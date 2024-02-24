Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the political arm of Hamas, stated that the obstacles Israel has created are responsible for the delays in arranging a prisoner exchange agreement and ceasefire.

Nazzal told Al-Araby al-Jadeed that the matter of the hostages exerts pressure on Israel and will force Israel to eventually agree to Hamas' demands.

He also stated that Israel is uninterested in committing to a total ceasefire, withdrawing the IDF, or breaking the siege, but will continue to supervise the passage of people and goods into Gaza.

Nazzal noted that the negotiations have stalled because Israel has insisted on the release of all the hostages and is uninterested releasing all security prisoners. Hamas is uninterested in any agreement that does not include a ceasefire and withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza.

Nazzal emphasized that Hamas sees supreme importance in stopping Israeli "aggression" and in the withdrawal of the IDF, and only after that will be ready to discuss a new arrangement for the "Palestinian people," including the establishment of a new government.

He denied the reports that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar regretted the October 7th massacre and that Hamas is interested in replacing him.