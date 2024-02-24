Channel 13 News revealed on Saturday evening a document with the principal points of a potential prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

Hamas has not yet said whether it would agree to such a deal.

The deal would include the release of around 40 hostages - women, elderly over age 50 or 60, and the ailing - in exchange for hundreds of convicted terrorists, as well as a six-week ceasefire.

The proposal also says that Israel will agree to release, in exchange for certain categories, more terrorists than were agreed upon until now. A foreign source said that Israel is willing to hold negotiations regarding the release of terrorists who were released in the 2011 Shalit deal and re-arrested following continued terror activity.

Under the proposal, Israel will also show significant flexibility on humanitarian issues, both regarding rebuilding Gaza and regarding allowing residents to return to northern Gaza. Israel will not, however, commit to ending the war.

According to Kan News, the agreement would include one day of ceasefire in exchange for every hostage released, as well as the release of hundreds of convicted terrorists at a rate of ten terrorists for every one hostage, and the return of Gazans to northern Gaza, and rebuilding Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday evening, a senior diplomatic source said, "We are still far from a deal, but Hamas has dropped some of its demands."

Hamas official Abed Elrahman Shadid told a Qatari television station on Saturday that, "The discussions in Paris are nothing but self-negotiations, since Hamas is not part of them."

"The statements by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu send clear messages that Israel is not serious about its attempt to make progress on the matter of a prisoner swap. We are not a part or party to the meetings in Paris, and they did not report any progress to us."