The German newspaper Welt published a picture of a Jewish student who was beaten by a pro-Palestinian protester three weeks ago.

Lahav Shapira was attacked and hospitalized by a pro-Palestinian protester. The attack comes as part of growing tensions regarding the war in Europe.

The assailant was suspended from his university for three months.

Shapira is the grandson of Amitzur Shapira, an athletic trainer who was murdered in th Munich Olympics attack.