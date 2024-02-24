A senior Egyptian official has warned against continuing the war in Gaza during the month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, which is also called the "month of jihad," Muslims commemorate the battles and victories of the Islamic nation.

In a conversation with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Egyptian source said that negotiations are continuing at the highest level between the US, Israel, and Egypt, in an attempt to reach an agreement which will bring about the end of the fighting in Gaza, before the start of Ramadan on March 10.

According to him, Egypt clarified in talks that Israeli military operations in Rafah during Ramadan would create a crisis which would affect not only Israel but the entire region, which is on the edge of a volcanic explosion.

He also clarified that such a situation would create a direct threat to Israeli and American interests in the area, due to the nature of the month of Ramadan, during which thousands come for the traditional prayers. These gatherings could turn into a mass attack on the interests of countries which support Israel.