The soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team are operating on many terrorist targets in western Khan Yunis.

The soldiers operate on terrorist targets and infrastructure by directing aerial fire and by using precise fire. The soldiers are eliminating many terrorists using sniper fire and in close-quarters encounters.

During an operation by the Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team in the area, the soldiers located a weapons storage facility. The storage facility contained large quantities of ammunition, cartridges, explosives, grenades and mines that the terrorists planned to plant in the area to harm IDF soldiers.

In addition, rockets and combat equipment, helmets, vests and means of communication were found in the storage facility.

In another encounter, the soldiers identified terrorists using a drone and directed tank fire and aerial fire at the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists.