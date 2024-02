Major Eyal Shuminov, 24 years old from Karmiel, fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF announced.

Major Shuminov served as a company commander in the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion.

On Saturday, he fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Following his death, Shuminov was promoted from the rank of captain to the rank of major.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them," the IDF said.