Media in Lebanon reported on Friday evening that Hezbollah terrorist Mohammed Alawiya succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli UAV strike 11 days ago.

According to the reports, he was in charge of the Maroun al-Ras region of Lebanon on behalf of Hezbollah.

The Israeli UAV strike occurred on February 12 and targeted a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. Several people were killed in the strike

The IDF later confirmed that it carried out a strike on a vehicle in the Maroun al-Ras region of Lebanon.

