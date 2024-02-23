A resident of the Shu'afat neighborhood of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion that he left a letter expressing intention to carry out a terror attack.

The suspect, 16, was arrested in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighborhood.

According to the letter, the suspect is "carrying out this terror attack in response to what the occupation's army is doing in beloved Gaza."

The document was found by police and presented to a judge, who decided to extend the suspect's arrest until Sunday.

"Israel Police, together with all of the security bodies, will continue fighting terror and those involved in it, with all means it has available, with the goal of foiling threats of terror of any kind, so as to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," a police statement read.