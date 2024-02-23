Residents of towns in Samaria have expressed outrage over discovering that Israeli security services have been employing Arab contractors to install security systems and perimeter defenses in Israeli towns.

The contractors hold Israeli citizenship and the systems to be installed are operated by Israeli security forces or private security contractors.

One IDF soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity since he had not been authorized to comment on the matter, claimed that part of the systems being installed could potentially be used to remotely disable the perimeter lighting, camera systems, and gates of a town.

It has previously been reported that Palestinian Authority Arab contractors were employed by Hamas to collect information on Israeli targets as part of the preparations for the October 7th massacre.

Recently, Samaria governor Yossi Dagan has signed an agreement intended to supply Samaria with a large number of laborers from India, in the hopes of minimizing the reliance on Arab labor.