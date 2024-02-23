On Thursday, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, located the remains of the missing Shlomo Samet, 47, after he disappeared three days previously. The body was found in deep brush near the Shapirim Interchange region.

The Israel Dog unit was requested to aid in the search by Samet’s family after his car was discovered abandoned along Route 1. The organization met with Samet’s family on Thursday at the abandoned vehicle and began searching the brush around Shapirim Interchange and a commercial center on the opposite side of the road.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Israel Dog Unit from the Fast Lane corporation, which operates the toll route nearby, shows him parking his car, raising the engine cover, crossing the highway towards the commercial center, climbing the fence separating the highway from the railroad, and a train passing by which is presumed to have struck and instantly killed him. His body remained unnoticed near the train tracks until being discovered on Thursday, despite the heavy traffic passing by on both the road and railroad.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “We Would like to thank the Fast Lane corporation for their assistance and cooperation in accessing security footage and directing the Israel Dog Unit volunteers to the deceased’s location. We would also like to thank the MDA, Israel Police, and other organizations for their assistance to the Israel Dog Unit after the body was found. This allowed for the case to be closed and the identification process to be accelerated, which will hopefully allow the deceased to be brought to proper burial before Shabbat.”