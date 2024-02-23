On Thursday night, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on operational developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization, and detailed progress in dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating operatives in central and southern Gaza. Minister Gallant also discussed future operations, emphasizing the IDF’s commitment to operating in accordance with IHL.

The parties also discussed efforts to return the hostages home - expressing a shared commitment to this issue.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated “The IDF is operating professionally, in a complex environment against a brutal terrorist organization that embeds its military infrastructure and operatives among the civilian population and sensitive civilian institutions such as hospitals. We have successfully dismantled the Khan Younis Hamas brigade. Our operations in Khan Younis reflect our policy since the start of the war - working precisely, distinguishing between terrorists and civilians, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid despite numerous threats.”

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for his leadership and partnership, and reiterated the value of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.