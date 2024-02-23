MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) a member of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, participated in a panel on fighting antisemitism at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Washington.

When asked about the demands for the creation of a Palestinian state, Rothman responded that there is a "direct connection" between a Palestinian state and antisemitism.

"The events of October 7 have only proven what everyone in the State of Israel already knew: Antisemitism has not been eradicated. The idea of creating a Palestinian state will endanger not only the State of Israel, but the citizens of the entire world, and it will be a direct prize for terror," he explained.

Rothman emphasized that, "Such a state would serve as a military base for terrorist training, and it would be founded on age-old antisemitism which is passed on through incitement in mosques and in learning materials which praise Hitler, the torturer or Jews, and call the murder of Jews a harbinger for the redemption.

"Who will be responsible for this imaginary country? The Palestinian Authority, which did not condemn, even once, the events of October 7? Whose officials have called the massacre a 'morning of victory, happiness, and pride?'

"To speak about a Palestinian state after October 7 is not idiocy but pure evil towards the Jewish nation. With its founding, antisemitism will not disappear - it will only grow worse," he warned.