This week, the Israeli Navy conducted a widescale exercise of its Missile Ship Flotilla in the northern arena.

The exercise simulated widescale and multi-branch combat in the northern naval arena.

The exercise involved cooperation between the Missile Ship Flotilla and the Israeli Air Force, including a joint exercise with the 193rd Squadron, which operates the "Atalef" (AS-565 Panther) helicopters.

The exercise covered a variety of different scenarios practiced: countering UAVs, conducting aerial rescue capability from vessels and refueling a missile ship while at sea.