תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים שירו RPG לעבר לוחמים צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing operations in western Khan Yunis, and since Thursday more than ten terrorists were killed by precise sniper fire and UAV strikes.

During the operational activity, an RPG was fired at the troops. The brigade's fire control center identified the three terrorists responsible for the attack carrying an explosive device. An IAF aircraft was directed to eliminate them. No IDF injuries were reported in the incident.

Over the past day, the IAF destroyed a weapons storage facility, a command center, and a compound where several terrorists were located, adjacent to IDF troops.

During targeted raids on terrorist targets, the troops also located a weapon storage facility containing dozens of rockets, explosive devices, and mortar shells.

פעילות הכוחות במערב חאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops also conducted an operation to dismantle terror zones and eliminate terrorists in the Khan Yunis area.

Prior to the operation, the IAF, in coordination with the ground forces, struck operational compounds, sniper posts, and a weapons storage facility.

Additionally, IDF troops continue to conduct targeted raids in Zaytun in the northern Gaza Strip, where since Thursday the soldiers killed over ten terrorists using precise sniper fire, UAVs, and helicopters, and located weapons and military equipment. Troops also located weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts in the Zaytun area.

Furthermore, since Thursday morning, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists in the central Gaza Strip. During one incident, the soldiers identified a terrorist cell at an observation post in a strategic location and intending to attack IDF troops. A helicopter was then dispatched to strike the post and neutralize the terror cell.